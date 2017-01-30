Iraq Considers Retaliatory Ban on US Visitors

By John Lee.

According to various media reports, Iraqi lawmakers have said that they might ban US nationals from entering the country in retaliation against Donald Trump’s executive order to deny Iraqis entry to the United States.

The parliament’s foreign affairs committee called on the government to act after Trump controversially ordered that citizens from Iraq and six other predominantly Muslim countries be refused entry to the US for at least 90 days.

Time magazine suggests that an Iraqi ban could affect thousands of American aid workers, contractors and journalists currently working in Iraq, “as well as more than 5,000 U.S. military personnel there to aid Iraqi forces in their effort to oust ISIS from Mosul and the country.”

According to Iran‘s Tasnim News Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) have called on the Iraqi government to ban US nationals from entering Iraq and to expel those who are already in the country.

Meanwhile, a British MP who was born Baghdad has said he feels “demeaned and discriminated against” by the US’s border clampdown. Nadhim Zahawi, a director of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP), which has operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, called for President Trump to “think again” about the “hugely discriminatory” policy.

