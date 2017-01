By John Lee.

US-based Sallyport Global Holdings has been awarded a $200-million modification on a previously awarded contract for base life support, base operations support, and security for Iraq’s Balad Air Base.

Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, and is expected to be complete by July 31, 2017.

Sallyport was founded in 2003 to support the post war reconstruction efforts in Iraq and has since expanded its operations to other countries.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)