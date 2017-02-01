Abadi Rejects ‘Reciprocal Measures’ against US Ban

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has said that Baghdad would not take ‘reciprocal measures’ against the recent US banning order against Iraqi citizens, issued by President Donald Trump.

Answering a question, Abadi stated that he did not want to harm US citizens in the country by applying reciprocal measures, for the time being.

Abadi however said that at a time when the US should be thanking Iraqis for their sacrifices in fighting terror, they have instead insulted them.

He also stated that the Iraqi government was studying several options to respond to the US decision and is also making contact with a number of US officials in the hope that the ban would be reversed.

Abadi also pointed out that a number of large US companies have interests in Iraq and are investing billions of US dollars in oil and services sectors, which Abadi hoped would continue in accordance with the US-Iraqi strategic agreement.

(Source: GardaWorld)