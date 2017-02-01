IHH Sends 22 Aid Trucks to Northern Iraq

The Turkish-based IHH humanitarian relief organization — in collaboration with Qatar Khairiyah Organization and Munazamah Dawah Islamiyah Qatar office — has sent 22 trucks loaded with emergency aid supplies to Northern Iraq.

The trucks carrying 30,000 blankets, 7,500 straw mats, 1,250 flasks, 150 tons of bulgur, 75 tons of pasta, 50 tons of flour, and 6,600 mattresses will make a stop-over in IHH’s Kilis coordination center. The aid campaign also involves the purchase and distribution of 750 stove heaters and 175,000 liters of gasoline for them in the region.

IHH Vice President Hasan Aynacı, commenting on the 22 aid trucks headed to Iraqs said:

“I would like to thank Khairiyah Organization and Dawah Islam Organization for their support to the humanitarian aid convoy. Just like how we went to help our Kurdish brothers in Sulaimaniyah before, how we went to help our Arabic brothers in Fallujah, how we went to help our Turkmen brothers in Kirkuk, today we will help our brothers from Mosul among whom are Arabs, Kurds and Turkmens. We cannot remain deaf to their cry for help.”

IHH Humanitarian Relief Organization has previously delivered 6,000 blankets to internally displaced people from Mosul.

(Source: IHH)