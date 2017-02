By John Lee.

L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance Systems Inc. has been awarded a $51,852,276 firm-fixed-price, foreign military sales contract (Afghanistan, Iraq) for 21,589 M734A1 multi-option fuses that includes a first article test, and 270,528 M783 point detonating delay fuses.

Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received.

Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2018.



(Source: US Dept of Defense)