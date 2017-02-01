Navigate

Navigation

Parliament Approves two Cabinet Posts, Rejects two others

By on February 1, 2017 in Politics, Security

The Iraqi parliament has approved the appointment of Irfan al-Hayali to the Ministry of Defence and Qasim al-Araji to the Interior Ministry.

Inam al-Obeidi, who had been nominated for the Ministry of Commerce, and Najam Ali, who had been nominated for the Ministry of Industry, were both rejected by the parliament.

As such three cabinet positions still remain vacant, commerce, industry and finance, no candidate was put forward for the latter.

The government will now likely start to draw up another list of potential candidates for the three outstanding cabinet positions, though no names have been put forward as yet.

(Source: GardaWorld)

Related posts:

Parliament to Vote on Revised Cabinet Proposals Abadi Rejects Deadline for New Cabinet Parliament Sets Deadline for Abadi’s New Cabinet Parliament Delays Vote on ‘Technocrat’ Cabinet
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply