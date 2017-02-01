Parliament Approves two Cabinet Posts, Rejects two others

The Iraqi parliament has approved the appointment of Irfan al-Hayali to the Ministry of Defence and Qasim al-Araji to the Interior Ministry.

Inam al-Obeidi, who had been nominated for the Ministry of Commerce, and Najam Ali, who had been nominated for the Ministry of Industry, were both rejected by the parliament.

As such three cabinet positions still remain vacant, commerce, industry and finance, no candidate was put forward for the latter.

The government will now likely start to draw up another list of potential candidates for the three outstanding cabinet positions, though no names have been put forward as yet.

