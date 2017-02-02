Coalition Strikes Continue Against ISIL Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber and fighter aircraft conducted 11 strikes in 16 engagements in Syria:

Near Abu Kamal, five strikes destroyed six oil wellheads, five front-end loaders, a bulldozer and an oil tanker.

Near Ayn Isa, three strikes damaged three supply routes.

Near Raqqa, three strikes destroyed 20 oil barrels, three tunnels, an oil inlet manifold and an oil storage tank.

Strikes in Iraq

Attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted five strikes in 11 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position and a supply cache.

Near Kirkuk, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a fighting position, a supply cache and an observation post.

Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and damaged a tunnel.

Near Rutbah, two strikes destroyed three vehicles and a vehicle bomb.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use. Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)