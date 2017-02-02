Leighton ex-CEO wins Defamation Settlement

By John Lee.

A former CEO of Australia’s Leighton Holdings has received an apology and an out-of-court settlement from Fairfax Media following their claim that he knew of alleged corporate misconduct, including the payment of a $42 million bribe in Iraq.

Wal King, chief executive of Leighton Holdings (now known as CIMIC Group) from 1987 until December 2010, said he always knew that the facts would justify his claims that the allegations against him were false.

He will receive an undisclosed amount for damages and legal costs.

(Source: The West Australian)