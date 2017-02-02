Trump takes Aim at Iranian Influence in Iraq

By John Lee.

US President Donald Trump has taken aim at Iranian influence in Iraq. He commented on Twitter:

“Iran is rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq even after the U.S. has squandered three trillion dollars there. Obvious long ago!”

He also said:

“Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!”

Neither the President nor his team have given any clarification of what he means by “put on notice“.

(Source: Twitter)