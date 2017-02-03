Counter-ISIL Strikes Continue in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber and fighter aircraft conducted 31 strikes in 40 engagements in Syria:

Near Abu Kamal, two strikes engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle and an oil inlet manifold.

Near Bab, four strikes engaged three ISIL tactical units; destroyed two fighting positions; and damaged a command-and-control node.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes destroyed three oil wellheads and two oil tanker trucks.

Near Raqqa, 21 strikes engaged four ISIL tactical units; destroyed 53 oil barrels, 39 oil storage tanks, four oil wellheads, four tunnel entrances, two tunnels, two vehicles, two unmanned aerial vehicles, a fighting position and a tank; and damaged eight supply routes.

Near Shadaddi, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit.

Strikes in Iraq

Bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft and rocket artillery conducted 10 strikes in 24 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Kirkuk, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a supply cache and an ISIL-held building.

Near Kisik, two strikes engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed two vehicles, a supply cache, a fighting position and a tunnel.

Near Mosul, four strikes engaged two ISIL tactical units; destroyed an artillery system, a checkpoint and a bunker; and damaged three supply routes.

Near Rawah, a strike destroyed two fuel storage tanks and a vehicle bomb facility.

Near Tal Afar, two strikes destroyed a vehicle, a tactical vehicle and a vehicle bomb.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use. Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)