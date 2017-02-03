Human Rights Lawyer Struck Off over Iraq Misconduct

By John Lee.

A UK-based human rights lawyer has been struck off as a solicitor after he was found guilty of multiple professional misconduct charges, including dishonesty and lack of integrity, relating to alleged abuse by the British military in Iraq, reports The Guardian.

The British Iraq Historic Allegations Team (IHAT) said it would now reassess cases referred by Phil Shiner (pictured) and his firm, Public Interest Lawyers (PIL), to decide whether they should still be pursued.

According to Law Gazette, PIL had entered into an agreement providing financial benefits to a third party in order for him to change his evidence to the Al-Sweady inquiry into allegations of atrocities in Iraq.

The firm ceased trading in August 2016.

(Sources: The Guardian, Law Gazette)