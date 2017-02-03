Visa Ban Amended to Allow Iraqi Interpreters enter US

By John Lee.

The United States has amended its visa ban to allow emigration by the families of Iraqi interpreters who served the United States government and military forces deployed in their country

According to the New York Times the change, recommended by the Pentagon, eased some of the anger generated in Iraq by President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing the ban.

The Pentagon recommended the exemption for holders of Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) and others who had demonstrated their commitment to American military forces.

(Source: New York Times )