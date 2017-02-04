Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd Feb 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQ1076 (-2.7%) / $1083 (-1.9%) (weekly change) (+12.1% and +14.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 15.8bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD15.2bn ($11.8mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Al-Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) will hold AGM* on Feb. 12, 2017 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of IKLV starting on Feb. 7, 2017.
- A cross transaction occurred on 9.75bn shares of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) on Feb. 1, 2017, which represents 3.9% of BZII capital.
- Zain Iraq (TZNI), a unit of Kuwait’s Zain Group, has appointed Ali al-Zahid as chief executive officer effective Feb. 1, the company said on Tuesday. An Austrian national with Iraqi roots, Al-Zahid most recently held the position of Chief Commercial Officer of Zain Iraq, which he assumed in June 2015 having joined the organization as Director of Sales in Sep. 2013. (Zawya)
- Babylon Bank (BBAY) will hold AGM* on Feb. 4, 2017 to discuss and approve 2014 and 2015 annul financial results. ISX suspended trading of BBAY starting on Jan. 31, 2017.
- ISX requested Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB)’s 2015 annual financial results that will be discussed in their AGM* on Feb. 28, 2017.
- Babylon Hotel (HBAY) announced that shareholders who did not receive their dividends from 1997 to 2001 should visit the company and collect their cash dividends.
- Al-Junoob Islamic Bank for Investment applied on Jan. 30, 2017 to be listed on the ISX. ISX replied the bank on Jan. 31, 2017 and asked the bank to submit a number of documents for the board of governors to review the application.
- National Company for Publication and Distribution (delisted) will hold a GA on Feb. 22, 2017 to discuss the current situation of the company, liquidating the company and electing a new BoD if liquidation wasn’t voted for.
