Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 2nd Feb 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQ1076 (-2.7%) / $1083 (-1.9%) (weekly change) (+12.1% and +14.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 15.8bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD15.2bn ($11.8mn).

ISX Company Announcements