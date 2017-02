By John Lee.

A US Federal Court has has issued a temporary nationwide block on President Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Judge James L Robart (pictured) ruled that the ban was unconstitutional, and it has been lifted with immediate effect.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer described the ruling as “outrageous“.

A video of the court proceedings can be viewed here.

(Sources: BBC News, Reuters, The Independent)