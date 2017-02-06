Iraq seeks Extradition of $800m Fraudster

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Commission of Integrity has said that an Iraqi detained by Jordanian authorities is Ziad Tariq Abdullah Al-Qattan, the former deputy of the Secretary General of Iraqi Ministry of Defense, who has been convicted in absentia of embezzling about 1 trillion Iraqi dinars (IQD) ($800 million) from the Iraqi Ministry of Defence.

The sentences related to a number of violations in the contracts to supply arms, materials, foodstuff, reliefs supplies and vehicles as well as the unlawfully seizure of MoD funds and transfering it abroad via private banks, signing contracts to build camps and arsenals, and signing checks without having authority.

In addition to returning the money, al-Qattan has been sentenced to 180 years in prison.

The Commission has requested his extradition from Jordan to Iraq.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)