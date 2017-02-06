Security Message: Threat against Hotels in Baghdad

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has received credible threats of possible attacks on hotels in Baghdad frequented by Westerners. In response, the Embassy has limited some movements by Mission personnel.
As noted in our Iraq Travel Warning, the U.S. government considers the potential personal security threats to U.S. government personnel in Iraq to be serious enough to require them to live and work under strict security guidelines. All U.S. government employees under the authority of the U.S. Chief of Mission must follow strict safety and security procedures when traveling outside the Embassy and Consulates.
The internal security policies of the U.S. Mission in Iraq may change at any time without advance notice. The Mission will regularly restrict or prohibit movements by its personnel, often on short notice, due to security threats or demonstrations.
As a reminder, U.S. citizens should maintain a heightened sense of security awareness and take appropriate measures to enhance their personal security at all times when living and working in Iraq.
Please review the Iraq Travel Warning, posted on the U.S. Department of State’s website, and remember that U.S. citizens remain at high risk for kidnapping and terrorist violence in Iraq.
For further information:
- See the State Department’s travel website for the Worldwide Caution, Travel Warnings, Travel Alerts, and Iraq Country Specific Information.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Contact the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, located on Al-Kindi Street, International Zone, Baghdad, at 0770 443-1286 (+964 770-443-1286 from outside Iraq) 24 hours a day to report an emergency, and 0760-030-4400 (+964 760-030-4400) for pre-recorded information regarding services for U.S. citizens.
- Call 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the United States and Canada or 1-202-501-4444 from other countries from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday (except U.S. federal holidays).
(Source: Embassy of the United States)
