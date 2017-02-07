Iran Mercantile Exchange plans Branch in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) has set up a taskforce to “strengthen and deepen” its relationship with Iraq.

Among the areas being considered are free economic zones on both sides, simplification of customs regulations, and the use of modern financial instruments like Certificate of Depositary Receipt based on warehousing systems to be launched in free trade zones.

Negotiations have already been held regarding the establishment of a branch of the IME in Iraq, with the aim of exporting various types of industrial and mineral commodities, oil and petrochemical products and agricultural products to Iraq.

(Source: IME)