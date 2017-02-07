Military Strikes Hit IS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported yesterday.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted 16 strikes in 18 engagements in Syria:

Near Abu Kamal, three strikes destroyed five oil wellheads.

Near Dayr Az Zawr, seven strikes destroyed nine oil tanker trucks, six oil wellheads and a pumpjack.

Near Raqqa, six strikes destroyed three tunnels, an artillery system, a vehicle bomb and an ISIL headquarters.

Strikes in Iraq

Bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft and rocket artillery conducted nine strikes in 27 engagements in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:

Near Huwayjah, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit, destroyed two ISIL-held buildings and damaged a tunnel.

Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed an ISIL-held building and a command-and-control node.

Near Mosul, three strikes destroyed 23 ISIL-held buildings, an ISIL headquarters and a front-end loader; and damaged 14 supply routes and a tunnel.

Near Qaim, a strike destroyed three bunkers.

Near Rawah, two strikes engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle, a tactical vehicle and a vehicle bomb.

Near Tuz, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed two ISIL-held buildings and a vehicle.

Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use. Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)