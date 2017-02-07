Minister of Oil to Attend Iraq Petroleum Conference

The CWC Group has confirmed the attendance of H.E. Jabbar Al Liabi, Minister of Oil, Federal Republic of Iraq, at the 2017 edition of Iraq Petroleum, taking place at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London on 22-23 May 2017.

H.E. Jabbar Al Liabi, a regular speaker at CWC Iraq events, will open this year’s Iraq Petroleum Conference with a keynote speech and will later actively participate in the strategic debates over the 2 days of the conference.

The Minister said:

“May I express my deep thanks and high appreciation to CWC… and will keep my participation and contribution with the upcoming CWC events”

Proud to work with the Iraqi Government and the Ministry of Oil, the Iraq Petroleum Conference is recognised for gathering senior leaders of the industry to address the country’s developments and challenges and to drive the industry forward through focused dialogue.

To find out the highlights of the 2016 Conference, please view the 2016 Executive Report:

http://www.cwciraqpetroleum.com/executive-report/

For more information, please visit: http://www.cwciraqpetroleum.com/

Or contact Catalina Zuliani on IraqPetroleum@thecwcgroup.com

(Source: CWC)