By John Lee.

Oil exports from Iraq’s main gulf terminal have reportedly stopped from midnight on Tuesday for 24 hours to allow the installation of a new pipeline.

Two sources at the South Oil Company (SOC) told Reuters that loading at the three single-point moorings (SPMs) connected with the Basra terminal will not be affected.

The terminal’s loading capacity is estimated at around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

(Source: Reuters)