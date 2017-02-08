Navigate

Navigation

Japan approves $100m Loan to Iraq

By on February 8, 2017 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Healthcare, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Public Works News, Security

Japan has approved a loan of about $100 million to support humanitarian, counter-terrorism and infrastructure projects in Iraq, a Japanese embassy statement said on Tuesday.

In January, Japan approved loans worth $240 million to Iraq to rebuild damaged electricity infrastructure in areas recaptured from Islamic State.

Iraq’s government income, which comes almost exclusively from oil exports, fell sharply when crude prices tumbled three years ago and IS captured large areas of northern and western Iraq.

(Source: GardaWorld)

Related posts:

Japan agrees $240m Loan to Iraqi Electricity Sector UNDP and Japan partner to Support Iraq Japan gives $15m to UN-Habitat Projects in Iraq Japan gives $7m to UNICEF for Humanitarian Aid in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply