Oil Export Resumes at Basra Oil Terminal

By John Lee.
Reuters reports that loading of crude oil has resumed at al-Basra Oil Terminal (ABOT).
Operations were stopped for 24-hours to install a new pipeline feeding the facility, the started again at midnight on Wednesday.
(Source: Reuters)
By John Lee.
Reuters reports that loading of crude oil has resumed at al-Basra Oil Terminal (ABOT).
Operations were stopped for 24-hours to install a new pipeline feeding the facility, the started again at midnight on Wednesday.
(Source: Reuters)
No comments yet.