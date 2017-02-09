Navigate

Oil Export Resumes at Basra Oil Terminal

By on February 9, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Reuters reports that loading of crude oil has resumed at al-Basra Oil Terminal (ABOT).

Operations were stopped for 24-hours to install a new pipeline feeding the facility, the started again at midnight on Wednesday.

(Source: Reuters)

 

 

