Genel Energy Updates on Miran and Bina Bawi Fields

Genel Energy has announced that it has finalised documentation of previously agreed terms of Amended and Restated Production Sharing Contracts (‘PSC’s) and Gas Lifting Agreements (‘GLA’s) for both the Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields.

The Amended and Restated PSCs and GLAs for Miran and Bina Bawi incorporate the commercial terms as announced in the term sheets signed in 2015 by Genel and the Kurdistan Regional Government (‘KRG’) and reiterated in the Appendix below.

With the PSC and GLA terms formally confirmed, Genel will now be able to progress the project. The Company remains committed to developing these large scale, low-cost, onshore gas fields, which will form the cornerstone of gas exports to Turkey under the 2013 KRG-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement.

The GLAs contain conditions precedent, which, inter alia, include the execution of final agreements on the midstream gas processing facilities and pipeline transportation, the execution of the financing documents and the completion of updated competent person’s reports for Miran and Bina Bawi.

Both Genel and the KRG have the option to terminate the GLAs by February 2018. If the conditions precedent are not satisfied within 12 months, the KRG has a right to terminate the GLAs. In the event of termination, and a subsequent failure to conclude new gas lifting agreements within one year period, the KRG can also terminate the Miran and Bina Bawi PSCs.

During the three year period following such a termination, Genel would have a right of first refusal to participate in the development of the Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields with a 49% working interest on the same terms offered to any third party.

Murat Özgül, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

“We are very pleased to have signed definitive agreements for our gas project and are now focused on the next step of concluding negotiations with potential partners, and moving the gas project towards the FID. We are determined that 2017 will be a watershed year as we seek to create a gas business that will be transformational for both Genel and the KRG.”

(Source: Genel Energy)