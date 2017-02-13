Navigate

Give Iraq’s Children have the Childhoods they Deserve

By on February 13, 2017 in Iraq Education and Training News, Security

From the AMAR Foundation:

All too often, it is children who are the victims of ISIS violence.

In Iraq, almost half of the country’s 3.3 million internally displaced persons are under the age of 18. And they have not just lost their homes: thousands have lost friends and relatives, and many have witnessed deeply traumatic scenes such as mass executions and rape.

That’s why, at our kindergartens across Iraq, our staff don’t just work to provide children with an education. Our teams also regularly organise outings, sports games and therapeutic play sessions so that the youngest victims of violence can have what everyone their age should have: the right to a happy childhood.

Please help ensure Iraq’s children have the childhoods they deserve. Support AMAR’s work today: https://appeal.amarfoundation.org/

(Source: AMAR Foundation)

