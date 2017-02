From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Seven people, including a police officer, have been killed during a large anti-government rally in the Iraqi capital.

What started as an orderly protest, called by Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr, soon turned violent.

Mortar rounds and rockets were later fired at Baghdad’s heavily guarded Green Zone.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports.