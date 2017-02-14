Navigate

Navigation

3 Killed in blast at Bai Hassan Oilfield

By on February 14, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

At least three people have been killed while seven others were injured when an oil tank exploded at the Bai Hassan oilfield on Monday.

A spokesman for the North Oil Company (NOC) said the blast occurred during a welding operation.

(Source: TBP)

Related posts:

More than 400 Civilians Killed in February Baghdad Denies New Oil Export Agreement with Erbil US Airstrikes May Have Killed 64 Civilians Iran Bans Pilgrimage to Samarra after Terrorist Attack

2 Responses to 3 Killed in blast at Bai Hassan Oilfield

  1. A. J . Aziz February 14, 2017 at 10:03 pm #

    before any welding to be carried out , you must wash the tank well, using high quantity of water , any residue on internal surfaces of any tank is hazardous, causing an explosion , such incident is an indication of low quality safety procedures, i do believe that since 2003 iraq is going down the drain , so it is not something strange

  2. Ali Kasim February 15, 2017 at 8:08 am #

    what do you expect from Kurds to deliver!
    They all suffer lack of education and experiences and they are ignorant type of people!!
    Low HSE measures, I may assure you there is no HSE procedures at all!!

Leave a Reply