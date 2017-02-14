3 Killed in blast at Bai Hassan Oilfield

By John Lee.
At least three people have been killed while seven others were injured when an oil tank exploded at the Bai Hassan oilfield on Monday.
A spokesman for the North Oil Company (NOC) said the blast occurred during a welding operation.
(Source: TBP)
before any welding to be carried out , you must wash the tank well, using high quantity of water , any residue on internal surfaces of any tank is hazardous, causing an explosion , such incident is an indication of low quality safety procedures, i do believe that since 2003 iraq is going down the drain , so it is not something strange
what do you expect from Kurds to deliver!
They all suffer lack of education and experiences and they are ignorant type of people!!
Low HSE measures, I may assure you there is no HSE procedures at all!!