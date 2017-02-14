Navigate

Navigation

Latvian Cosmetics Firm Enters Iraq Market

By on February 14, 2017 in Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Latvian cosmetics producer Dzintars has reportedly completed certification of its products in Iraq.

According to a report from Baltic Times, it has also made its first deliveries of product into the country.

(Source: Baltic Times)

Related posts:

Levarht enters Iraq Fruit & Veg Market Russian firm Stopped Armoured Vehicle Shipments to Iraq Iraq becomes Turkey’s Biggest Market for Citrus Fruit UK Firm to supply Emergency Medicines to Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply