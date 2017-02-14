Latvian Cosmetics Firm Enters Iraq Market

By John Lee.
Latvian cosmetics producer Dzintars has reportedly completed certification of its products in Iraq.
According to a report from Baltic Times, it has also made its first deliveries of product into the country.
(Source: Baltic Times)
By John Lee.
Latvian cosmetics producer Dzintars has reportedly completed certification of its products in Iraq.
According to a report from Baltic Times, it has also made its first deliveries of product into the country.
(Source: Baltic Times)
No comments yet.