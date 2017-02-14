Mega-sized Cargoes Arrive at Iraq Port

The largest cargoes ever to arrive in Iraq have been unloaded at Basra Multipurpose Terminal (BMT), in the port of Umm Qasr.

The four LPG Bullets with unit weights of 665 tons were carried on the MV Happy Star. They measure 65 meters in length and 12 meters in diameter, and will be used at the State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP)’s Karbala Refinery Project, currently being built by Korea’s HDGSK.

BMT describes itself as the largest multi-purpose facility in the country with direct access to major road networks and national rail links.

(Source: BMT)