Video: Residents fear return to Sinjar

ISIL may have been driven out of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar, but most of its people are afraid to return home.
Kurdish forces now in charge say they are still discovering networks of tunnels, even as ISIL fires mortars from nearby bases.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Sinjar.
Sir
there is more than one reason for the population to return to SINJAR:
1- There is the matter of TRUST : Yezedies do not trust Kurdish Peshmerga from PDK : as they run away , even there was 4000 of them in SIJAR , causing disaster among them.
2- PKK is present in SINJAR : PDK do not want PKK to stay in SINJAR, even as amatter of fact < PKK fighters were responsible for cutting ISIL fighters from reaching mountain of SINJAR , the mountain was somekind of save haven for the rest of YEZIDIES .
As an end result , Yezides are afraid of being caught between PDK and PDK fighters in what seems to be future clashes .
30 USa considers PKk terrorist group , but USA provides arms and air support to PKK in SYRIA , even those PKK fighters are working under another name ,so USA is complicating the situation more .
YEZIEDES can no more trust anyone , for them who is right is a kind of mystry.