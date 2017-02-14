Video: Residents fear return to Sinjar

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

ISIL may have been driven out of the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar, but most of its people are afraid to return home.

Kurdish forces now in charge say they are still discovering networks of tunnels, even as ISIL fires mortars from nearby bases.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Sinjar.