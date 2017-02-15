Mosul Demining: $50m Required

A program to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) in and around the city of Mosul could cost $50 million, UN officials have said.
The UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) had previously estimated costs for Iraq as a whole at $50 million this year, but said this could double because of Mosul.
Paul Heslop, chief of UNMAS program planning and management section stated that as a result of the assessed contamination in Mosul we will need $50 million for the city alone in addition to $50 million for the rest of the country.
Heslop stated that “clearing urban areas of contamination is more complex and dangerous than minefields. You need a higher level of technical skill and complex equipment and it’s slower. As areas are liberated, you get a better idea of the level of contamination.”
Heslop added that Iraq needs an Afghanistan-style (demining) operation, which at its peak about five years ago consisted of around 15,000 people.
(Source: GardaWorld)
(Picture: UNMAS)
certainly all contracts goes to sterling company , it was security company , changed it is name , and started demining , it is american company , so all the money goes back to this only company , kurdish have 15 companies based mostly in SULLAIMANIA , they started work in 1995 , that is 14 years ahead of sterling , this american company depend entirely on locals , making some 70 % percent of value of contract as profit , they never a bid by IMAS rules , and USA embassy and foreign affairs always hand the contracts to them , they hand it in RAMADi to a small company , they never finished the work, why : as sterling keeps 70% percent of the value of the contract for themselves , so it is now in east side of MOSUL , and west to a co mpany called OPTIMA , it was awarded FALUJA . now west side of MOSUL , this triangle transaction is a true indication of ( CORRUPTION ) by US administration, so there shall be UXO , EOD all over MOSUL , they money is gone ,