Iraq prepares to curb greenhouse gas emissions through development of a roadmap for mitigation action

A total of 27 Iraqi experts and officials discussed and agreed on an outline for Iraq’s actions towards mitigating the cause of climate change that will lead to the finalization of the country’s Roadmap for Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action (NAMA).

This outline was the outcome of a technical consultation meeting organized in Erbil by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Health and Environment (MoHE), over the period of 10-11 February 2017.

Deputy Minister of Health and Environment, Dr. Jasim Al Falahi, reiterated:

“Iraq is firmly committed to the cause of climate change, and NAMA will serve as an effective tool to translate our vision into practical climate actions.”

In turn, Head of the Environmental Protection and Improvement Board (EPIB) of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Mr. Samad Mohammed Hussein, expressed appreciation to UNDP’s support on NAMA Roadmap preparation, stating:

“The technical consultation on NAMA has been very useful for identification of potential sectors and means to curb emissions in the Kurdistan Region.”

UNDP’s Environment, Energy and Climate Change (EECC) Programme Manager, Mr. Tarik-ul-Islam, said:

“This consultation meeting not only contributes to Iraq’s overall strategy for climate action, it also reassures the high sense of commitment at both the federal and regional levels towards well coordinated and synchronized responses and preventive measures to climate related challenges.”

Participants were representatives of different ministries, departments and sectors relevant for high potential of emission reduction. In addition to reviewing mitigation possibilities in priority sectors, they identified appropriate strategies and mechanisms for effective implementation of the proposed actions.

The consultation was conducted under UNDP’s Project Catalyzing the Use of Solar Photovoltaic Energy in Iraq, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

