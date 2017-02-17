Iraq to Acquire “Large Fleet” of Oil Tankers

By John Lee.

Reuters quotes Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] as saying that Iraq plans to acquire a “large fleet” of oil tankers.

Having owned as many as 24 tankers in the 1980s, the state-owned Iraqi Oil Tankers Company‘s fleet was largely destroyed in the Iraq War in 1991.

(Source: Reuters)

(Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)