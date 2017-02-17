Navigate

Iraq to Acquire “Large Fleet” of Oil Tankers

By on February 17, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Reuters quotes Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] as saying that Iraq plans to acquire a “large fleet” of oil tankers.

Having owned as many as 24 tankers in the 1980s, the state-owned Iraqi Oil Tankers Company‘s fleet was largely destroyed in the Iraq War in 1991.

(Source: Reuters)

(Picture credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)

One Response to Iraq to Acquire “Large Fleet” of Oil Tankers

  1. Ahmed Mousa Jiyad February 23, 2017 at 4:07 pm #

    What a nonsense! The Minister needs to read carefully the history and experience of IOTC and he is highly advised to assess the economic feasibility of what he is advocating, especially under current and near-future financial difficulties facing the country. It seems he is out of touch with reality and outdated! What a disappointment!!

    Ahmed Mousa Jiyad,
    Iraq/ Development Consultancy & Research,
    Norway.
    [email protected]
    23 Feb 2017

