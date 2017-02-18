Iran, Iraq to build “Industrial Townships”

By John Lee.

Iranian Industry Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh (pictured) and his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani have reportedly agreed on designing and building “industrial townships” in some Iraqi provinces.

According to IRNA, Nematzadeh said that there a total of 750 industrial townships where over 40,000 industrial and producing units are active, adding, “we are ready to build several sample industrial townships in this regard in Iraq.”

He also said he was willing to invest in industrial and technological areas and to supply manufacturing machinery to Iraq.

The Iraqi minister said the construction of industrial townships is one of his priorities.

(Source: IRNA)