Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th Feb 2017).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

The RSISX index ended the week at IQ102 (-0.1%) / $1083 (+0.3%) (weekly change) (+11.7% and +14.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 145.0bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD72.6bn ($56.3mn).

ISX Company Announcements