Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th Feb 2017).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQ102 (-0.1%) / $1083 (+0.3%) (weekly change) (+11.7% and +14.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 145.0bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD72.6bn ($56.3mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Economy Bank for Investment (BEFI) resumed trading on Feb. 12, 2017 after fulfilling ISC disclosure requirements and publishing 2013, 2014, 2015 annual and quarterly financial results (6M14, 9M14, 3M15, 6M15, 9M15, 3M16, 6M16 and 9M16). Two cross transactions occurred on 120.39bn shares of BEFI on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, 2017 which represent 58.2% of BEFI capital. BEFI announced shareholders who own 9.9% share at BEFI following the cross transactions occurred during the week. These shareholders are Saadi Waheeb Sihyod, Ali Saadi Waheeb and Hussein Saadi Wahib.
- Two cross transactions occurred on 19.0bn shares of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, 2017 which represent 7.6% of BZII capital.
- The CBI approved on Feb. 8, 2017 the final banking license of Al-Qabidh Islamic Bank for Financing an Investment (formerly Al-Muhej Money Transfer (MTAM)). (CBI)
- Metallic and Bicycles Industries (IMIB) will hold AGM* on Feb. 28, 2017 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results.
- Falujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) requested the Company Registrar on Feb. 9, 2017 a permission to hold an AGM. IFCM disclosed that most of its assets and facilities were destroyed and it currently needs to elect a BoD to develop a strategy and rehabilitate the company to start operating again.
- North Bank (BNOR) resumed trading on Feb. 12, 2017 after fulfilling ISC disclosure requirements and publishing 2015 annual financial results.
