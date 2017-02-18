ISIL in “Deep Financial Trouble”

According to a report released by London-based International Centre for the Study of Radicalization (ICSR) and accounting group Ernst & Young, the Islamic State organisation (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) is in deep financial trouble.
In an interview, ICSR director Peter Neumann stated out that the report clearly shows that while IS used to be the world’s richest terror group, IS’s business model is now failing due to its loss of territory and resources.
Neumann pointed out that IS biggest financial strength at its height of power was the ability to loot and extract money through taxes in newly conquered territories, that strength has now become its most significant weakness.
The data quoted in the report is based on captured internal IS documents, as well as a review of previous analyses. The report challenge previous estimates of the IS’s finances by the US-led coalition, which it claims may have been exaggerated.
Researchers also believe that the imminent loss of Mosul would result in a major drop in revenue for IS and a significant setback for the financing of its battlefield apparatus.
The study will be presented at the Munich Security Conference on February 18.
(Source: GardaWorld)
We know that,but there is statesthat provide finance to Isil, alqaida, reports by CIA proved that gulf states and royal saudi familly members are funding terrorist group,QTAR never denied , war in Syria proved that saudies and QATAR competing , the first is major finance ALQIADA and QATAR finance ISIL, otherwise why saudies insust on removing BASHAR AL-ASAD, Syria exported million of tons of a of agriculture products to SAUDIA ARABIA, and why Qatar tries to destroy Egypt, USA itself well knew that,saudies increased investments in USA from 750 billion dollars to,1100 billion dollars, just to diactivate tha jasta low, it is discusting , saudies rub shoulders with Rajab Taib Ardugan, he is the biggest terrorist in the 21 century.