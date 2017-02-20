750,000-800,000 Civilians at Risk in West Mosul

The military operations to retake Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) resumed on 19 February. Iraqi Security Forces are moving towards the city from the south-west, through lightly-populated areas.
To date, some 160,000 of the almost 217,000 people who have fled hostilities since 17 October are living in displacement, while over 57,000 have returned to their homes in newly-retaken areas. Serious concerns remain for the protection of the estimated 750,000-800,000 civilians in the densely-populated west of the city, where food, water and fuel are already running low.
Expected humanitarian impact:
The initial humanitarian impact is expected to be light, as security forces move through sparsely-populated areas. Emergency relief will be provided to people in outlying villages as soon as security allows. As the fighting reaches more heavily populated urban areas, a variety of possible scenarios could unfold, including providing assistance to people displaced by the fighting and in situ.
Between 250,000 and 400,000 people could flee the fighting in the west of the city. Given the narrow streets and high population density in western Mosul city, civilians are at great risk of being caught in crossfire, and infrastructure is likely to sustain significant damage.
Humanitarian response and coordination:
Government and humanitarian partners are expanding camp capacity to house the anticipated numbers fleeing from the west of the city. Some 9,800 family plots are available, which could accommodate almost 59,000 people immediately. Up to 39,600 plots could be available by the end of February, according to planning projections.
Efforts are being made to increase trauma capacity close to the city, to maximize the number of people receiving treatment in the first ‘golden hour’ after injury, and two additional trauma stabilization points have been established. There is currently no humanitarian access to western Mosul city.
In eastern Mosul, ongoing humanitarian assistance is needed to provide food, water and health care. Humanitarian partners are trucking 2.3 million litres of water into eastern neighbourhoods on a daily basis to supplement the municipal supply. Emergency packages of food, water and essential household and hygiene items have been delivered to 878,000 people in eastern neighbourhoods and newly-retaken areas since operations began on 17 October.
UN missions to neighbourhoods in eastern Mosul were briefly postponed due to security considerations, but front-line partners were able to continue delivering assistance to people in need. UN agencies have now resumed their missions to the east of the city.
(Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs)
Everyone talks about narrow streets of western side of city of MOSUL, that could be true in the fifties and sixties of last century i was living in county AQRA in the fifties as my father was a judge , so my uncle was judge and his cousin too, i remember wide streets no further than 200 meters from river Tigris.
Iraqi cities were build along side Rivers ( Tigris and Euphrates) , so streets were narrow at that time , and the cities were small,, in 1978 i was appointed ENGINEER for the rourth division , that was based in Mosul in GIZLANI military camp on the west side , my task is to find large land to diribute and build cheap houses for the soldiers , there was plenty of land on east side m now it is called al-KHATHRAA , it is located opposite alkarama district that was exsisting in 1978, i was fully aware of MOSUL city maps , spent days inside such narroow streets long time ago
News media exaggerate the situatoin in MOSUL.
The Military situation is in favor of Iraqi security forces : when the enemy is pushed to those \narrow streets , they have 2 choices , commit suicide or through themselves into the river ,simply any advance by Iraqi forces denies the enemy the use of bomb vehicles, and limits there movement, Iraqi anti terrorist forces leader is staff general ABDUL_WAHAB AL_SAADI ( special forces , licence in physics and political science and more than 3 other licences from USA and Germany in special forces and leadership , such a man cannot be defeated ( Rommel of 21st century ) he defeated ISIL in Tikrit killing 330 of them , sustained 3 killed of his soldiers , in FALLUJA he killed as many as 2200 of ISIL , his looses was then than 10 killed and less than 50 injured, so the battle for west side of MOSUL shall take time as the city people are staying at there homes , that is the only obstacle he has , other wise it takes less than 10 days to obliterate the enemy, with minimum looses in lives of his soldiers .( Nb : i can express myself in ARABIC as i am educated in ARABIC,even my mother language is KURDI) < Thanks