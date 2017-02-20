Iraq declares Additional 10bn Barrels of Oil

By John Lee.

Iraqi oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi] has announced an increase of 10 billion barrels in Iraq’s oil reserves, bringing its total proven reserves to 153 billion barrels.

He said the increase comes from seven oil fields in central and southern Iraq, but did not name the fields in question.

Iraq will ask OPEC to adopt the new figure.

(Sources: Associated Press, Reuters)