Video: Military Operations Targeting Western Mosul

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The UN says it is now a race against the clock to prepare for the displacement of civilians as Iraqi troops begin an offensive on western Mosul.

There are about 750,000 people trapped in the city

Government troops and their allies retook last month the eastern side of Mosul, the last major ISIL stronghold in Iraq.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Erbil in northern Iraq: