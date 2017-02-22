Video: The struggle for an independent Sinjar

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A power struggle is underway in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar.

Much of it is in ruins after Kurdish fighters, aided by US air strikes, defeated ISIL.

But many of them are linked to the PKK, which the Turkish government considers a terrorist organisation.

Now the Kurdish fighters want Sinjar to be an independent region, separate from the Iraqi government in Baghdad or the northern Kurdish regional government.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Sinjar: