Navigate

Navigation

Ministry of Oil announces New Refinery Investment

By on February 23, 2017 in Investment, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced the offering of a new investment refinery in Basra province.

The facility at Fao [Faw] city will have a capacity of 300 thousand barrels/ day, and will be capable of being extended to produce the petrochemicals.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Japan to Lend $2.1bn to Develop Basra Refinery Oil Minister calls for Investment in Nasiriya Refinery Iraq Invites Investment in new Refineries, Storage Tanks Oil Ministry Clarifies Gas Export Policy

One Response to Ministry of Oil announces New Refinery Investment

  1. A.J. aziz February 23, 2017 at 8:42 pm #

    it is well known that iraqi political parties own huge wealth and most of the elite members of iraqi government have dual passports , so they can surpass any other foreign investor , so simply they establish companies abroad and apply for investment, they find ways like joint ventures , purchase small companies , or shares , anyway it is now investments in electricity distribution revealed such method , it showed that the whole scheme is by governing political; parties , they want to invest huge money they have to compensate for ( what they consider losses, as they cannot steal more money as budget shrieked, because of dropped oil prices and more expenditure in military operation ,

Leave a Reply