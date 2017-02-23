Ministry of Oil announces New Refinery Investment

By John Lee.
Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced the offering of a new investment refinery in Basra province.
The facility at Fao [Faw] city will have a capacity of 300 thousand barrels/ day, and will be capable of being extended to produce the petrochemicals.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
it is well known that iraqi political parties own huge wealth and most of the elite members of iraqi government have dual passports , so they can surpass any other foreign investor , so simply they establish companies abroad and apply for investment, they find ways like joint ventures , purchase small companies , or shares , anyway it is now investments in electricity distribution revealed such method , it showed that the whole scheme is by governing political; parties , they want to invest huge money they have to compensate for ( what they consider losses, as they cannot steal more money as budget shrieked, because of dropped oil prices and more expenditure in military operation ,