Navigate

Navigation

Oil Discovered at Block 10

By on February 23, 2017 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Russia’s Lukoil and Japan’s Inpex have successfully completed the testing of the first exploratory well, Eridu 1, at Block 10 in Basra governorate.

The well recorded a daily flow rate of more than 1,000 cubic meters of sweet oil from Mishrif horizon, confirming geological expectations of a large hydrocarbon field presence within the Block 10 contract area.

Geological exploration at the block is in progress: work program for 2017 includes the drilling and testing of an appraisal well Eridu 2.

Lukoil has a 60-percent stake in Block 10, with Inpex owning 40 percent.

(Sources: Lukoil, Inpex, Ministry of Oil)

(Picture: Seismic study at Block 10)

Related posts:

Rosneft Starts Drilling at Block 12 Kuwait Energy signs Export Agreement for Block 9 Production Commences at Faihaa-2 well in Block 9 Lukoil Lobbies for more favourable Contract
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply