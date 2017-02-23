Oil Discovered at Block 10

By John Lee.
Russia’s Lukoil and Japan’s Inpex have successfully completed the testing of the first exploratory well, Eridu 1, at Block 10 in Basra governorate.
The well recorded a daily flow rate of more than 1,000 cubic meters of sweet oil from Mishrif horizon, confirming geological expectations of a large hydrocarbon field presence within the Block 10 contract area.
Geological exploration at the block is in progress: work program for 2017 includes the drilling and testing of an appraisal well Eridu 2.
Lukoil has a 60-percent stake in Block 10, with Inpex owning 40 percent.
(Sources: Lukoil, Inpex, Ministry of Oil)
(Picture: Seismic study at Block 10)
the Block 10 is located in Samawa 70% & Nasiryah 30% Provinces and it follow administratively to South Oil Company SOC.