Video: Iraqi Forces press Assault on IS South of Mosul

By on February 23, 2017 in Security

Iraqi forces consolidate their positions after blasting their way to the southern edge of Mosul in an assault Baghdad and its partners hope will spell the doom of the jihadist “caliphate”.

Iraqi forces backed by jets and gunships have retaken Al-Buseif, a village which IS had used as its main base south of Mosul, says Brigadier General Abbas al-Juburi, of the Rapid Response force:

