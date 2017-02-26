Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 23rd Feb 2017).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQ1092 (+1.9%) / $1112 (+2.7%) (weekly change) (+13.8% and +17.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.5bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.8bn ($4.5mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The CBI announced its capability to cover Iraq’s international liabilities and at the same time to finance its foreign trade. It confirmed that the reserves of foreign currency are within “international standards.” CBI announced the size of Iraq’s reserves of foreign currency at $49bn amount. (Alsumaria)
- Economy Bank for Investment (BEFI) will hold a GA on Mar. 8, 2017 to discuss increasing the capital and electing new BoD. ISX will suspend trading of BEFI starting on Mar. 2, 2017.
- Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) will hold AGM* on Mar. 6, 2017 to discuss and approve 2015 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of SAEI starting on Mar. 1, 2017.
- New shares of Al-Arabiya Islamic Bank (BAAI) from the capital increase to IQD250bn through 150% rights issue resumed trading on Feb. 23, 2017.
- Al-Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) resumed trading on Feb. 21, 2017 after discussing and approving 2015 annual financial results.
- Kurdistan International Bank (BKUI) announced that the ownership of Khan Adil Disko increased to 35.9bn shares, which represents 8.98% of BKUI capital and ownership of Bahra Muhammed Yassin decreased to 31.8bn shares, which represents 7.95% of BKUI capital.
