Meet the Influencers at IBBC Spring Conference

IBBC Spring Conference 2017

Iraq: Rising Confidence

Monday 3 April at Mansion House, London

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, IBBC President, the Executive Committee and Council Members, are pleased to invite you to the IBBC Spring Conference to be held on Monday 3 April 2017 at the prestigious Mansion House in London. The conference is the place to hear about the latest developments in Iraq from top level UK and Iraqi officials, businessmen and academics.

The IBBC Spring Conference has developed into a crucial event for the development and investment of Iraq globally, and this year’s agenda is once again shaping up tremendously, with the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Dr Andrew Parmley, having agreed to open the conference. The keynote speaker at the conference is Tobias Ellwood, UK Minister for Middle East and Africa, FCO.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Frank Baker OBE, Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Iraq

Marcus Antonini, Vice President and Country Chairman, Shell Iraq

Alistair Kett, Partner, PwC

Christian Josz, Deputy Division Chief, Middle East and Central Asia Department, International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Dr Raja Al Marzoqi, President, Gulf Monetary Council

Louis Taylor, Chief Executive, UK Export Finance

Fethi Kirdar, Chief Business Development Officer, Moby Group

Omar Hassan, Founder & CEO, Inevert

Our theme this year is ‘Iraq: Rising Confidence’. With an increasingly secure climate, international monetary loans, and an appetite for business and civic investment, IBBC has convened the top experts involved with business in Iraq to discuss the best economic and investment strategies to benefit from Iraq’s Rising Confidence in 2017.

Topics on the agenda include:

Power/electricity supply

Finance

Oil and Gas

Technology, Growth and Innovation

Iraq after ISIS: Challenges and Opportunities

Each session will emphasise the business opportunities for UK-based companies.

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne will host a reception for delegates and special guests following the conference at the nearby venue of Searcy’s at 18:30.

The IBBC team looks forward to seeing you at the Spring Conference.

