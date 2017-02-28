American Corner opened in University of Kurdistan Hewler

The Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, Falah Mustafa, attended the opening ceremony of the American Corner in the University of Kurdistan Hewler (UKH) in Erbil.

The American corner will focus on promoting education in the host community, student exchange programs between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, providing electronic databases and promoting American culture.

The event was also attended by United States Consul General in Erbil Ken Gross, Head of the EU office Clarisse Pásztory, UKH Vice Chancellor and a number of officials and representatives of the United Nations, local and international organizations.

In a speech on the occasion, Minister Mustafa appreciated this step and stressed on the importance of expanding cultural and educational bridges and ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United States. The Head of DFR said:

“This is a meaningful contribution of the United States, which has been a partner and ally to the people of Kurdistan Region”.

(Source: KRG)