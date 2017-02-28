Navigate

Presidents Barzani and Erdogan Meet in Turkey

By on February 28, 2017 in Politics, Security

President Masoud Barzani visited Turkey to be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a series of important issues facing the region.

During the meeting President Barzani and President Erdogan spoke of the ongoing military operation against the terrorists of the Islamic State in the city of Mosul where President Barzani reiterated his position of the importance of planning for the post-liberation of the city.

President Erdogan stated that Turkey will continue to support the Kurdistan Region during these difficult times as the collective effort against the terrorists of the Islamic State continues.

(Source: KRG)

 

