IMMDF, AUIS Announce New Scholarship Program

The Iraq Middle Market Development Fund (IMMDF) will provide two full year scholarships for students interested in and committed to development, finance, business and entrepreneurship at The American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS).

The partnership agreement was signed at AUIS today in a ceremony attended by officials from IMMDF, AUIS faculty members and students, and the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil. The agreement was signed by IMMDF General Manager Jorge Vila and AUIS President Bruce Walker Ferguson. The U.S. Consul General Ken Gross was also in attendance.

Through this partnership, IMMDF will deliver a five-week credit seminar on principles of development finance, free of charge, to AUIS students. The goal of the seminar is for AUIS students to learn business skills relevant to employers and for IMMDF to increase the level of development finance expertise in the region.

Two students who perform exceptionally well throughout the course will receive a full scholarship, funded by IMMDF, for their final year of study at AUIS.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Vila said:

“AUIS and IMMDF have been cooperating for a long time. AUIS students were among the first to join IMMDF’s Internship Program in 2012. We are delighted at this new opportunity to increase our cooperation with AUIS and we look forward to sharing with AUIS students the lessons learnt by IMMDF through our 11 years financing Iraqi small and medium size companies to create employment and economic growth.”

President Ferguson said at the signing ceremony:

“This innovative university-industry partnership adds depth to the AUIS curriculum in ways that will greatly benefit the region.

“By developing our students’ skills in vitally needed areas, the new program helps to build local capabilities that address urgent development needs. We commend IMMDF for its generous support of our students and for its creative approach to meeting the challenges that confront Iraq and its Kurdistan region.”

(Source: The American University of Iraq Sulaimani)