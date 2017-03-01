Iraqi Red Crescent installs Desalination Stations for IDPs

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has installed water desalination stations for the displaced families in Qayarah and Erbil camps.

The IRCS has reported, “the IRCS teams in Erbil center have installed water station (m40) with a capacity of 600 thousand liters to provide water for more than 40,000 displaced at Khazer and Hasan Al-Sham camps in collaboration with France Red Cross.”

While in Salahuldin center, the IRCS teams have also installed water desalination stations (RO) for the displaced families from Mosul in Jada camps and Madraj camp in Qayarah district, in cooperation with the Danish Refugees Council (DRC), in order to provide water for more than 1000 displaced people, a team trained by the IRCS are operating these stations.

The IRCS has installed water purification stations (RO) in six Iraqi governorates, to provide the drinkable water for the families in the outback and the far areas from the center of the governorates.

(Source: IRCS)