Video: Mass Grave Horror in Iraqi Desert

From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The sinkhole that could be the largest mass grave in Iraq’s latest conflict is barely visible from the road, nothing more than a small depression behind a desert ridge near Mosul.

The Islamic State group transformed the Khasfah into a “place of death”, using it as an execution site and a mass grave where they disposed of victims, according to local residents: